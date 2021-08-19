Local cases of COVID-19 creeping up in South Okanagan

Photo: BC CDC

South Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue to creep upward week-over-week, according to newly released weekly data.

From Aug. 8-14, Penticton saw 33 new cases, up from 19 the previous week.

Summerland saw seven cases, up from six, and the Southern Okanagan region including Oliver and Osoyoos saw 11, up from six.

In the Keremeos region, new cases went up to eight from two, and Princeton went up to three from one.

The BC CDC says as of Aug. 17, 80 per cent of Pentictonites over 12 have received at least their first dose. That percentage is 81 per cent in Summerland, 82 per cent in the Southern Okanagan, 74 per cent in Keremeos and 75 per cent in Princeton.