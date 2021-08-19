Princeton, Keremeos seeing major expansion of paramedics to address long first response wait times

Photo: Castanet Staff

The communities of Keremeos and Princeton are getting an influx of new full-time paramedics, hoping to alleviate long wait times for help in those and other surrounding communities with less reliance on local first responders.

BC Emergency Health Services told the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board Thursday that both towns will receive a 24/7 Alpha Station with eight permanent positions including a unit chief and seven primary care paramedics.

BC EHS representative Joe Puskaric said they don't expect a change to regular part-time community paramedics, who will continue to work independently of the ambulance and support 911 calls as they do currently.

Puskaric said they hope to have everything in place by Nov. 1.

"Everybody's looking for full time regular work in the province, so whether they live in the Lower Mainland or Kelowna or wherever they use the smaller communities to go in, get their time in, and then eventually with seniority can get out to where they [actually] live," Puskaric said

"If we establish full time work in these communities we're hopeful and that these people will come there to stay live and work there."

But Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne pointed out they are in the middle of a housing crunch "like we've never seen," and wondered whether BC Emergency Health Services would be helping all these new full-time workers with lodging.

"We are not helping with housing," Puskaric said. "We're hopeful that they may live near Princeton or Keremeos in a different community but they will still be close enough to work instead of having to drive from the Lower Mainland. There has been interest shown by many that they want to come to these communities ... so we're hopeful that all these positions will be filled."

Some board directors brought up the hope that existing local volunteer fire departments and first responders will be used for their skills and on-the-ground knowledge.

Puskaric said they have plans to meet with local fire departments and on-call paramedics to discuss collaborations, when the current wildfire situation is less pressing.

Lisa Dwyer, a manager with BC EHS, was also on hand, and added primary care paramedics have a different strength to add to the community.

"Our skill set is and be able to look is in be able to provide that type of primary care for the patient while transporting them to the hospital. And so there's a strength that our paramedics bring that I think will be very advantageous to each of the communities as well," Dwyer explained.

"Our intention is that we want to be able to improve our response times and all of these communities by converting our resources to full time, paramedics who are available at the station, who can respond in a quicker manner than what we currently do by relying on our paramedics to work in an on-call system."

When these new stations are implemented, Princeton, Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos and Summerland will all have 24-hour full-service ambulances.