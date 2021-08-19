Penticton business sees positive support, solidarity with their mask mandate from community after numerous negative incidents

Photo: Google Street View

After continual verbal attacks and outrage over requiring a mask plagued a Penticton business, the community came back to ensure that there were more positive interactions and support going forward.

Amanda Lysohirka, who owns two Booster Juices along with her business partner, says that after articles came out about the constant negative incidents happening at their store, people have been popping in to show support and purchase more.

"We have customers who've left amazing tips for girls, like we had two separate customers leave the girls $20 tips, saying thank you for the hard work, thank you for keeping us safe. And you know, they were excited to be able to receive something like that," Lysohirka said.

One man has been coming into their Riverside location every day to just check in on the employees that are working.

"I've gotten so many inbox messages from other local businesses and just people saying thank you for keeping us safe. And they stand by us. It's just been so wonderful."

When Lysohirka decided to keep their mask mandate in place, the stores added four or five different options to accommodate those who didn't want to wear a mask.

These options are posted on the front of the doors alongside the mask requirement so customers know before coming in how they can be helped.

"We know that we're going to get them and we're at the point where we thought this is what we were expecting this, the people that come in and roll their eyes and get grumpy and maybe give us their peace of mind."

But the people who were spitting at their staff, punched down their signs and thrown items at them has gone too far.

"People are allowed to have their opinions, people are allowed to feel the way they feel...They come in, and we just tell them, we respect your wishes, but please respect ours."

The incidents have been reported to the RCMP.

"The people that are being negative is not as aggressive anymore. So it definitely rekindled some good feelings, which has been really nice."

Lysohirka added that she wants to thank the community for their support.

"It has been very overwhelming and it's definitely lifted the employees. But I know it's definitely lifted John and myself who has been standing strong by this because we've been wavering on it lately," she said, referencing keeping the mask mandate.

"But it definitely made us go 'Yes, we're doing the right thing.' And we really appreciate the kindness that's come our way."