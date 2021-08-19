178576
Penticton  

RCMP say investigation into Ogo's Ice Cream assault and robbery going well thanks to public tips

The investigation into a violent early-morning assault on the elderly proprietor of Ogo's Ice Cream in downtown Penticton is coming along well with the help of many tipsters, say RCMP.

On Aug. 4, 70-year-old Sharon Brown was opening up her shop around 6:30 a.m. when two men entered, demanded money, hit her and made off with the cash register. Since the incident, support has poured in from the community.

Supt. Brian Hunter said Thursday morning that the investigation is progressing thanks to tons of help from the public, and said he hopes to have some concrete announcements in the coming weeks.

"Some of our big cases are broken by a little tidbit of information that we've been waiting for," Hunter explained.

"That investigation is piecing together hundreds and hundreds of little pieces of information, and some of that may have seemed insignificant to the person reporting it to us, but it was huge to us."

Hunter urged in general that all members of the public report incidents of crime, no matter how small, because they never know what puzzle pieces may start to fit together.

Non-emergency crimes can be reported online here or call your local detachment non-emergency number.

