RCMP confirm no charges laid yet in June killing of Naramata resident Kathy Richardson

Photo: Contributed Kathy Richardson

There remain no charges in the murder of Kathy Richardson, found dead in her Naramata home June 10 when RCMP attended in connection to a double homicide investigation.

Richardson, 57, was the mother of Wade Cudmore, 32, one of two men charged with the homicide of Kamloops brothers Carlos and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were found in a remote area near Naramata in May.

Cudmore is in custody awaiting trial, and his co-accused, 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton, is wanted but remains at large.

South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter mentioned Richardson's death while speaking to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board on Thursday about crime statistics.

"There are no charges in Kathy's murder at this point in time," Hunter said.

He said the homicide of the Fryer brothers, and then Richardson, "shocked" the entire community and the police detachment.

"It was an all hands on deck situation for the entire detachment to work with our major crime partners out of Vancouver headquarters, and major crime partners in the Southeast District for many, many weeks on those files. They are definitely a challenge for the community and the detachment."