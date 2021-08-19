177398
178449
Penticton  

RCMP confirm no charges laid yet in June killing of Naramata resident Kathy Richardson

No charges yet in murder

- | Story: 343345

There remain no charges in the murder of Kathy Richardson, found dead in her Naramata home June 10 when RCMP attended in connection to a double homicide investigation.

Richardson, 57, was the mother of Wade Cudmore, 32, one of two men charged with the homicide of Kamloops brothers Carlos and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were found in a remote area near Naramata in May.

Cudmore is in custody awaiting trial, and his co-accused, 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton, is wanted but remains at large.

South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter mentioned Richardson's death while speaking to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board on Thursday about crime statistics.

"There are no charges in Kathy's murder at this point in time," Hunter said.

He said the homicide of the Fryer brothers, and then Richardson, "shocked" the entire community and the police detachment.

"It was an all hands on deck situation for the entire detachment to work with our major crime partners out of Vancouver headquarters, and major crime partners in the Southeast District for many, many weeks on those files. They are definitely a challenge for the community and the detachment."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

177987
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4471287
#122 4015 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
177852




Send us your News Tips!


173983


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Casper
Casper Penticton SPCA >


176831


Clear to cuddle

Must Watch
Cat waits for the coast to clear before cuddle time.
Very random facts
Galleries
A collection of random and awesome facts.
Kelly Clarkson thought American Idol was ‘a joke’
Music
Kelly Clarkson didn't take her time on American Idol...
Ambitious dog tries to carry enormous tree branch
Must Watch
Lincoln the dog tries to play with an absolutely giant stick.
Husky needs to be included
Must Watch
Smart Husky climbs ladder to board boat.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167327
179084