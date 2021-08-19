177398
Nk'Mip Creek wildfire planned ignition pushed to Friday

Weather delays ignition

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

A planned ignition to burn fuel at the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire has been postponed.

Weather conditions have turned unfavourable, so the ignition has been pushed until Friday.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Weather continues to cooperate at the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire, allowing crews to get rid of fuel by using key planned ignitions.

The blaze is estimated Thursday morning at 20,066 hectares. On Wednesday, small hand ignitions took place in the north to assist in tying in containment to prevent the fire entering Vaseux drainage.

A major planned ignition is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday. The objective is to reduce fuels northwest of Mt. Baldy within established fire guards.

It will take around three to four hours to complete, and communities nearby are warned that increased visible smoke and flame activity may take place.

Structure protection equipment will remain setup in the Mt. Baldy Ski area.

The Osoyoos Indian Band has rescinded an evacuation alert for well over 150 properties as of Thursday, the full list of which can be seen below.

