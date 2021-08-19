178401
Penticton  

Penticton man suing cops for alleged mishandling of arrest

Suing police for $160K

A Penticton man is suing the RCMP, the Attorney General of British Columbia and an individual RCMP corporal for $160,000 total.

Steve Richard Hill filed the civil suit Monday at the Penticton courthouse. He claims he was injured during an arrest, and that he was not afforded access to counsel within reasonable time.

He wrote that techniques used during the arrest were "allowable" but "the cause for this technique was not, I was physically manipulated and had to react in order to comply."

The suit does not elaborate further. When reached by Castanet Wednesday, Hill declined further comment as to when the alleged incident happened or further details until hearing a response from RCMP.

Hill added in his suit that he is anxious and "constantly afraid" of harassment from RCMP.

Hill is seeking $100,000 for the alleged injuries and charter rights violations, $10,000 for the alleged misuse of an unnamed arrest technique, and $50,000 due to alleged ongoing anxiety and fear of the police.

A regional spokesperson for the RCMP could not be reached for comment by press time.

