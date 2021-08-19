178451
178916
Penticton  

Native wasp found near Penticton that looks similar to 'murder hornet'

Not a 'murder hornet'

- | Story: 343282

It certainly looks like a ‘murder hornet’ to the untrained eye, but it’s not.

Castanet got an email Wednesday from a man who believed he had found one of the invasive, killer bugs in Penticton.

It turned out to be a native wasp species.

We sent the photo to Claudia Copley, entomology collections manager and researcher at the Royal BC Museum.

Copley identified it as a Great Golden Digger Wasp.

Both insects have a black abdomen with orange or red stripes, but the native one is not as big.

Murder hornets are actually Asian Giant Hornets and are the world’s largest. In recent years efforts have been made to ensure they don’t become an invasive species in western North America.

They were first sighted on Vancouver Island in 2019 and can measure about five centimetres in length with a wingspan the size of a small hummingbird.

The ominous name doesn’t refer to their effect on humans, although they can string and swarm if a nest is disturbed, but rather their behaviour towards other bee species.

The Asian Giant Hornet feeds on other bees and wasps, including honey bees, and can wipe out hives.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

177987
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4471326
#108 4015 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$675,000
more details
178578




Send us your News Tips!


176626


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Casper
Casper Penticton SPCA >


178315


Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is a new mom

Showbiz
Caitriona Balfe, has shared she and her music producer husband Tony McGill are parents to a baby boy. The 41-year-old Irish...
Celebrity daughters
Galleries
Good genes run in the family. Yolanda Hadid with Bella Hadid and...
Celebrity daughters (2)
Galleries
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Brandi Cyrus with mother Tish...
Baby and lotion
Must Watch
Baby pretends to apply lotion just like mom!
Johnny Depp granted permission to proceed lawsuit
Showbiz
Johnny Depp is moving forward with his $50 million defamation...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167327
176498