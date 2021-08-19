Native wasp found near Penticton that looks similar to 'murder hornet'

Photo: Contributed

It certainly looks like a ‘murder hornet’ to the untrained eye, but it’s not.

Castanet got an email Wednesday from a man who believed he had found one of the invasive, killer bugs in Penticton.

It turned out to be a native wasp species.

We sent the photo to Claudia Copley, entomology collections manager and researcher at the Royal BC Museum.

Copley identified it as a Great Golden Digger Wasp.

Both insects have a black abdomen with orange or red stripes, but the native one is not as big.

Murder hornets are actually Asian Giant Hornets and are the world’s largest. In recent years efforts have been made to ensure they don’t become an invasive species in western North America.

They were first sighted on Vancouver Island in 2019 and can measure about five centimetres in length with a wingspan the size of a small hummingbird.

The ominous name doesn’t refer to their effect on humans, although they can string and swarm if a nest is disturbed, but rather their behaviour towards other bee species.

The Asian Giant Hornet feeds on other bees and wasps, including honey bees, and can wipe out hives.