On the Street: What are your main federal election issues?

Casey Richardson

Canadians are set to head to the polls for the Federal election on Sept. 20 after Gov. Gen Mary Simon agreed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's request on Sunday to dissolve Parliament, triggering an election campaign.

Castanet hit the streets to ask people what are the main issues that they care about before casting a ballot.

From the people we spoke with, answers varied between environmental concerns, economy, healthcare and transportation options, with others voicing they hadn't thought about what's important to them yet.

