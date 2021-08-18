RCMP seeking man who allegedly hit woman paying for parking in Penticton, then ran off with her purse

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP are seeking help finding a man who allegedly hit a woman while she was paying for parking in broad daylight, then ran off with her purse.

On Aug. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the woman was using a parking meter near White Avenue and Main Street when she was struck from behind.

She told RCMP the man grabbed her purse from her hand and left. She then went to the RCMP detachment to report the incident.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, early 20’s, slim build, curly hair, wearing a dirty shirt, shorts and a backpack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.