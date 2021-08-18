177384
176290
Penticton  

RCMP seeking man who allegedly hit woman paying for parking in Penticton, then ran off with her purse

Hit woman, ran with purse

- | Story: 343266

Penticton RCMP are seeking help finding a man who allegedly hit a woman while she was paying for parking in broad daylight, then ran off with her purse.

On Aug. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the woman was using a parking meter near White Avenue and Main Street when she was struck from behind.

She told RCMP the man grabbed her purse from her hand and left. She then went to the RCMP detachment to report the incident.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, early 20’s, slim build, curly hair, wearing a dirty shirt, shorts and a backpack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

178578
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4525524
3000 Ensign Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
178578




Send us your News Tips!


178315


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Casper
Casper Penticton SPCA >


177822


Celebrity daughters

Galleries
Good genes run in the family. Yolanda Hadid with Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos Madonna and Lourdes Leon...
Celebrity daughters (2)
Galleries
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Brandi Cyrus with mother Tish...
Baby and lotion
Must Watch
Baby pretends to apply lotion just like mom!
Johnny Depp granted permission to proceed lawsuit
Showbiz
Johnny Depp is moving forward with his $50 million defamation...
Weird t-shirts
Galleries
These t-shirts are beyond weird, and we are sure they are...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167327
176498