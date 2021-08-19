Kids 'pretty scared' after allegedly being chased after by a man in Summerland while walking home

Photo: Google Maps Area where the two kids were allegedly chased by an unknown man

“Our girls are pretty scared, they didn’t sleep well last night.”

A Summerland mom is warning the community to be aware of their surroundings at night after she says her two daughters were chased by a man while walking home on Tuesday evening.

“So my daughters were walking home around 8:30, they came up the hill by the baptist church and noticed some teenagers and were nervous to walk by them so they took another way home,” Bethany Schipfel explained.

She said the two girls walked down Steven Avenue when they noticed a man walking near them.

“He stopped dead in his tracks and looked at them, my girls thought it was strange and decided to turn back around to go the original way home.”

Schipfel said that's when the man started walking faster towards her daughters.

“My girls felt scared and started to run and looked behind them and he was running after them.”

Luckily, when they turned the corner down Elliot street, the two kids saw their grandma's car turning the corner and ran to get inside.

“They didn’t see the man once they got into the car. I just saw a comment from another lady who said her boys came home around the same time saying a man was yelling at them. I am so disturbed as we have so many kids in our neighbourhood.”

Schipfel called the RCMP non-emergency line afterwards to report the incident and was told an officer would be checking it out right away.

“This has never happened before, it’s terrifying as we think of Summerland as a safe community,” she said, adding for the community to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Castanet has reached out to local RCMP for more information and will update when possible.