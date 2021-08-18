El Rancho motel in Penticton on chopping block in favour of resort-style residential complex

Photo: Contributed

The public will soon be asked to weigh in on a proposed resort-residential development on Westminster Avenue in Penticton.

At Tuesday's meeting, city council voted to give first reading to a proposed OCP amendment that would change the designation of the site of the El Rancho Motel from tourist/commercial to residential, a first step toward a 300-plus unit development.

Council previously dismissed the proposed plans, preferring a vision that would include tourism accommodation at the spot due to its proximity to the South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

The developer Dennis Skuter came back with a resort-style plan he called similar to resorts he helped develop in Whistler and Osoyoos, including Walnut Beach Resort, that would include stratified units that are used in a rental pool as well.

He also proposes a retail space as part of the complex, which the architect behind the designs says will align with the city's North Gateway revitalization plans.

City director of development services Blake Laven said up to 100 people currently live in the El Rancho, and that provincial laws around notice for eviction would be followed should demolition and redevelopment go forward.

Council was receptive to the new plans and voted to send the potential OCP amendment to public hearing in September.

Next steps, should that go well, would be a rezoning and then development permit process.