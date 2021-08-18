178404
Penticton  

Call for artists to join the Arts Rising Festival in Penticton in September

Festival seeks more artists

The Annual Arts Rising Festival is making its grand return this September and is looking for artists to join the event.

After a year off due to the COVID pandemic, the Penticton & District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) will be hosting the event from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 both online and at the Leir House Cultural Centre.

They received a $4,000 grant from Penticton city council Tuesday to help them get back on their feet.

The event will feature a special opening night of solo exhibitions by artists Michael deMeng, of Vancouver, and PDCAC Artist in Residence Karla Avendano of Kaleden, alongside artists of different genres.

While the full schedule is still being decided, plans are for the event to feature workshops with Michael deMeng, Karla Avendano, Sarah Lefebure Warriner, and Alice Strohmaier, as well as performances and other offerings from Madeline Terbasket, Maiya Robbie, and Keisha McLean.

“The Arts Council is very grateful for support from the City of Penticton, BC Arts Council, Province of BC, Aging Well Penticton, and the First West Foundation who have all provided funding for artist honorariums,” the news release reads.

Fifty per cent of the artist funding is being held for marginalized artists to amplify their voices in our community.

“We were uncertain if we would have the capacity to run the festival this year but wanted to ensure that any available funding made its way to local artists. We are very appreciative to our funders for heeding the call and to Stacy for coming back to help us make it a reality. We hope the community will support this event and all of the participating artists, ” Bethany Handfield, administrator for PDCAC said.

The call for artists and application link are available on the Arts Council website here and anyone with questions regarding applying for the festival can reach staff member Stacy Franck at [email protected]

