Penticton  

Construction projects affecting sections of Martin and Fairview for the next week

Construction affecting roads

Construction projects will be affecting sections of Martin Street and Fairview Road for the next week in Penticton.

Paving will be taking place on Fairview Road starting Thursday and drivers who regularly travel through are advised to find alternate routes beginning Thursday and through to Saturday. Crews will be repaving sections north of Duncan Avenue as part of construction of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route and delays along the road are expected.

Further work on the bike route will be done on the intersection of Martin Street and Eckhardt Avenue on Monday, previously planned for this Thursday.

Martin Street south will be closed to traffic at Eckhardt throughout the day on Monday to allow for installation of new signal arms for the bike route and other changes to the intersection. Detours will be in place to move traffic around the intersection.

The city stated that access to businesses in this area are not expected to be affected by the closure.

Work on Penticton's outdoor ice rink will be commencing on Aug. 25 and ending Aug. 27, to start work on providing power to the area next to Gyro Park.

This is expected to affect pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the east side of the first block of Martin Street, south of Lakeshore Drive.

More information about the construction of the ice rink will be shared in the coming weeks when the plans are final.

