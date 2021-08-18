Weather allowing fire crews key window for action against South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires

Photo: Contributed

Three out-of-control wildfires continue to burn in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, but weather has cooperated to allow fire crews better access and success at all of them.

Here is the latest roundup of the major regional wildfires:

Nk'Mip Creek

Located northeast of Osoyoos, Nk'Mip Creek is estimated at 20,066 hectares as of Wednesday morning.

Mild conditions Tuesday and low winds allowed crews to make steady work on containment lines, and machine building of guards has commenced.

A finger of the fire that has extended close to Mt. Baldy ski resort remains 2.5 kilometres away from the resort.

"Planned ignitions may occur over the next few days during a window of opportunity with mild weather and low winds. These planned ignitions will be further communicated once timing and locations are exactly known," reads an update from BCWS.

Structure protection crews remain set up at the ski resort.

An evacuation order is in effect for 123 properties in the Mt. Baldy area and a further 34 are on alert.

Thomas Creek

Located northeast of Okanagan Falls, Thomas Creek is estimated at 10,597 hectares, down from its estimate Tuesday of 11,771 hectares.

It saw benign fire behaviour Tuesday, allowing crews to conduct strategic burns and to mop up edges that have burnt to guards.

The fire's most active flanks remain the northwest flank, Derenzy Lake, and northeast flank, Allendale Lake. Property evacuation orders remain in place in those areas.

Planned ignitions will continue to eliminate potential wildfire fuel.

Garrison Lake

Located southwest of Princeton, the Garrison Lake fire is estimated at 14,610 hectares as of Wednesday.

The fire previously threatened Highway 3, but it has not done so in recent days.

"While the fire grew significantly last weekend, it has since slowed thanks to weather conditions that are aiding BCWS wildfire suppression efforts," reads an update from BCWS.

An evacuation alert is in effect for properties in the Eastgate area.