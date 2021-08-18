178404
174660
Penticton  

South Okanagan Events Centre waiting for further direction on requiring vaccination proof

SOEC waiting on vax call

- | Story: 343233

As Penticton's largest venue prepares to welcome crowds again they are still considering plans for COVID-19 vaccination requirements at their events.

"The South Okanagan Events Centre is following all current provincial regulations in regards to COVID safety standards. The decision to show proof of vaccination or negative tests will likely be made for us and at this time it is being considered," Kevin Scott, the senior marketing manager for the SOEC explained.

Nationwide, some large arenas have begun laying out their requirements for guests at events.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced on Tuesday that employees, event staff and guests will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to access the arena, stadium and restaurants.

MLSE is the parent company for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, the Toronto Argonauts and is on development teams with the Toronto Marlies, Raptors 905 and Toronto FC II. The company owns or operates all of the venues its teams play and train in, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground, and the OVO Athletic Centre.

