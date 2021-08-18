South Okanagan-Similkameen communities sees a total of over 8,400 calls to RCMP for second quarter

Photo: Castanet Staff

RCMP detachments in the South Okanagan-Similkameen show a mix of increases and decreases in their crime statistics for the second quarter of 2021, receiving over 8,400 calls from April to June this year.

RCMP remind those reading the statistics to keep in mind percentage changes year-over-year are based on the total number in the year before, and in smaller communities where call numbers are lower to begin with, a decrease or increase can seem more dramatic.

Penticton’s detachment received 4,227 calls for service, slightly up from last year's 4,135 calls. Assault and uttering threat calls were up, while sex offences and domestic violence were slightly down.

Property crime was responsible for 1,101 calls in total with auto theft up 14 per cent year over year, shoplifting up 71 per cent, and mischief to property up 32 per cent. Break-and-enter calls were down 47 per cent year-over-year.

The top three calls were for unwanted persons, disturbance and theft.

In the rural area of Penticton, the detachment received 833 calls, with the top calls being traffic incidents, suspicious vehicles and hazardous situations.

Naramata received a total of 10 calls, two for violent crime or assault and eight calls for property crime.

Kaleden’s statistics show a decrease in the number of calls with a total of 13, down by over 20 per cent for property crime and violent crime.

Okanagan Falls saw a big drop in violent crime from this time last year, down to nine calls from 19. Property crime statistics remained similar, with a six percent decrease.

Summerland statistics showed the greatest increase in calls for service from their previous years, seeing higher numbers in all areas except for break and enter for business.

In their 867 calls, violent crime saw a 74 per cent increase, with 59 calls placed compared to 34 from the year before.

Property crime is up 73 per cent, with 149 calls placed in the second quarter this year compared to 86 from the previous year.

The top three calls for service were for traffic incidents, theft and property issues.

Princeton’s number shows a decrease in violent crime, with a mix of increase and decrease for property crime in the area. In the 577 calls for service, assault dropped by 33 per cent from 21 calls to 14, with violent crime overall dropped by six per cent.

Keremeos’ top calls were traffic incidents, assisting police, fire and ambulance and checking wellbeing. They saw a total of 364 calls for service. Property crime dropped by 41 per cent and violent crime lowered by 24.

Oliver’s calls grew by seven per cent, with 842 total placed in the second quarter this year and 786 placed last year. Assault dropped by five calls, from 35 to 30. Violent crime, specifically in the Okanagan Correctional Centre, grew by six per cent from 18 calls to 19 calls.

In Osoyoos, the top three calls for service were traffic incidents, property and thefts. They saw 683 total calls.

Violent crime saw a 43 per cent decrease, with 30 calls this year compared to last year's second quarter total of 53.

Property crime grew by 24 per cent, with 20 more calls this quarter.

South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter and the area detachment commanders will be present on Thursday to provide further context to the statistics at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board meeting.