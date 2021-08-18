Two pets lost and one firefighter hurt in Penticton house fire

Photo: Mike Biden Fire crews on scene at a Tuesday evening structure fire that injured a firefighter and killed two pets.

Two pets were lost in a Penticton house fire Tuesday evening, and one firefighter was injured.

Crews responded to the house in the 400 block of Penticton Avenue around 8 p.m. to an indoor fire. They had to force entry to the main level of the home to extinguish it.

The basement resident was evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

Assistant fire chief Rob Trupp said the cause is still under investigation, with that investigation continuing Wednesday.

One firefighter was injured and treated on scene by BC Ambulance.