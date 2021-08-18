178577
178449
Penticton  

RCMP investigating sudden death after body found near creek in Penticton Wednesday

Sudden death investigated

Story: 343192

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in a sudden death on Industrial Avenue in Penticton Wednesday morning.

The man found deceased was a 30-year-old Langley resident. RCMP will not be releasing any further information about his identity.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL: 9:35 a.m.

RCMP are investigating a sudden death Wednesday morning.

Multiple police officers, an ambulance and city bylaw officers were on scene shortly after 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Industrial Avenue East next to the creek.

A body was recovered from the area.

Police have no further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

-with files from Casey Richardson

