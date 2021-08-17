ALERT needs support for their volunteers who help evacuate pets and farm animals

Photo: ALERT Spa Day for the puppy guests at ALERT after being evacuated

Volunteers with the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society (ALERT) have been busy helping with pets and farm animals evacuated from fires across the Thompson-Okanagan, after hundreds of homes were ordered out in the past few days.

Families are in need of extras to care for their pets and volunteers rushing out to help move animals could use some supplies.

ALERT announced that the Animal Food Bank has partnered up as an official supplier through the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“We have literally been going through hundreds of pounds of food and additional animal supplies through the generosity of donors to these wonderful groups,” their social media post read.

“People left their homes with their animals without a lot of thought about how much to take. These are "deer in the headlights" moments and it is our great pleasure to be able to pass these goods on.”

The Animal Food Bank has been supplying food, leashes, harnesses, crates, collars, kitty litter and trays and all the basics to care for pets displaced from their homes and being looked after in fosters.

Although the team has amazing support for animal items, they are in need of supplier for their volunteers working tirelessly.

ALERT asked for donations of gas cards, as their biggest expense right now, Gatorade drinks, water and lozenges.

“We are happy to issue tax receipts for monetary or in kind donations. Because we are getting all our pet food needs from the Animal Food Bank and the Animal Auxiliary, we encourage you to donate through them.

Those wishing to donate can reach out to the contacts below:

In Princeton, reach out to Karen at 250.295.2863.

In Kelowna, Ed, at 250.462.8870.

For other places, Deb at 250.809.7152.