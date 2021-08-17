Penticton council, BC Housing, butting heads over development permit for proposed recovery housing

Photo: Contributed

BC Housing and Penticton city council continue to butt heads over a proposed recovery housing development on Skaha Lake Road.

Council, citing the adage "once bitten, twice shy" when it comes to BC Housing projects, decided at its July 21 meeting not to approve development permits for the location at 3240 Skaha Lake Road — unless the government agency would agree to sign a performance agreement guaranteeing "satisfactory future operations" of the facility.

ASK Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre have been picked by BC Housing to run the 54-unit, low-rent, dry transition living centre focused on individuals on the path to recovery from addiction.

Council wants assurance BC Housing will not vary from that plan, due to a bad taste left in their mouths from the Victory Church emergency shelter, which was extended in its operations beyond the original promised scope.

At Tuesday's meeting, council received a letter from BC Housing's regional development director John McEown, who also appeared via Zoom to field questions from council.

McEown roundly rejected council's request for a performance bond.

"I've developed a lot of affordable housing around the province, a performance bond is not something I've ever seen," McEown said, adding he did not believe any kind of agreement or understanding between the city and BC Housing should be tied to one specific housing development.

"We're here to request that the development permit be approved without conditions."

Council was not receptive.

"A giant red flag gets raised, in my opinion, when BC Housing is not willing to agree to what they've said they're going to do," Coun. Campbell Watt said.

"Unfortunately, BC Housing projects in Penticton are not necessarily tied to 100 per cent success ... We're hoping to support our most vulnerable but we have to think of everybody. We have to make sure that what is said is going to be in that facility is going to be in that facility, and it's going to be there for a long time."

Mayor John Vassilaki wondered why, if BC Housing was committed to operating the location they way they claim, they wouldn't sign a performance bond.

"In the past we took your word for it and look at what happened ... That's what we're asking for, for accountability purposes, so we have something for the City of Penticton to fall back on if you don't go along with what you promised," Vassilaki said.

Each council member who spoke expressed their support for the project in theory, and the need for affordable recovery housing — under the current system, local support operations like the Ooknakane Friendship Centre and others can't send people seeking help to treatment centres unless they have a home to return to — but shared wariness at BC Housing's stance.

"This is not just a random thought. This is an idea that has come out of the disappointment of BC Housing not fulfilling its promises on other developments. We have it in writing from BC Housing that they didn't want to extend Victory Church ... we had what we thought was an agreement with Compass Court that they were going to provide security there, then we found out later it was cancelled. We're not instigating this without reason," said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.

McEown said he is happy to work further with city staff, suggesting a housing agreement or memorandum of understanding "to address some of these concerns."

"I just don't know if it needs to be tied to that specific project," he said.

Coun. Judy Sentes asked whether McEown would be willing to advocate for a housing agreement or memorandum of understanding with BC Housing, and he said he would, with a condition.

"What I would ask in return is that the [3240 Skaha Lake Road] development move forward without that conditional language."

Council directed staff to continue to investigate the matter, and it will return to their agenda at a later meeting.