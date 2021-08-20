BC Housing says nothing set in stone at Skaha Sunrise development regarding Unity House eviction

Photo: Contributed

BC Housing says it is working with Unity House, the arm of the Canadian Mental Health Association in Penticton, which is facing potential eviction from its BC Housing-owned location on Skaha Lake Road.

BC Housing is planning a development complex at 2852 Skaha Lake Road, currently Skaha Sunrise housing facility, and three other adjacent motels they snapped up earlier this year.

They have said no residents will be displaced, but Unity House with its offices and clubhouse were told they were not being brought along in the plans, and that they have until April 2022 to find a new place.

But BC Housing, after a plea from the CMHA to city council at Tuesday's meeting, has said nothing is set in stone.

"BC Housing met with CHMA-SOS on Wednesday, August 18, to discuss how we can work together through a redevelopment process. This project and building design is at a very early stage, and we will continue to engage with CMHA-SOS as we move through the redevelopment process," reads an email from BC Housing to Castanet Thursday.

Unity House offers services such as meal programs, crisis intervention, supportive employment and mental health support.

"This is a critical service and we hopefully demonstrated how valuable mental health supports are needed in the city right now," South Okanagan Similkameen CMHA branch CEO Leah Schulting said to council at Tuesday's meeting.

"It's a large space we're in right now which makes it very difficult to find something suitable going forward, even in a temporary manner," added Jon Ferebee, CMHA SOS board member.

The branch is funded primarily by Interior Health, and they have had a rental agreement over the years to use the space owned by BC Housing.

Mayor John Vassilaki said he has seen first hand the good work being done at Unity House, serving lunch there two or three times a year.

"I know the work and the amount of time you put into that facility to help those less fortunate than most of us are in Penticton," Vassilaki said.

"I really appreciate everything you've done in the past and I'm sure you're going to continue in the future."