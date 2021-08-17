Penticton woman pockets $50K from scratch-off ticket

Photo: BCLC

A Penticton woman has $50,000 in her pocket after a surprise at the bottom of her scratch-off ticket.

“I had scratched the top of the ticket and didn’t even bother looking at the bottom,” Lisa Doucette said, according to a BC Lottery Corporation news release Tuesday.

Luckily, she double-checked the Lucky Lines XI Scratch & Win ticket using the BCLC app.

“I always check all my tickets just in case on the app. When I scanned the ticket I had to check it over and over.”

She said she texted her mother to tell her the good news and that her family is "super happy."