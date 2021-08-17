Thomas Creek wildfire activities include continued planned ignitions as weather cooperates

Photo: BCWS The Thomas Creek wildfire.

The Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls remains estimated at 1,771 hectares Tuesday, and enjoyed milder conditions and lower winds overnight.

"The Thomas Creek fire has continued to show extremely benign fire behaviour and any burning areas are within containment lines and crews continue to mop up edges that have burnt to the guard and patrol areas in modified response," reads a BC Wildfire Service update Tuesday morning.

An area of the fire in steep, inoperable terrain is merely being monitored instead of actively actioned.

The fire remans most active in the Derenzy Lake area on the northwest flank, and the Allendale Lake area on the northeast. Both areas have properties under evacuation order.

"Continued use of planned ignitions is critical in reinforcing guard lines to gain containment on the fire. This technique is used to remove unburnt fuels between the guard line and the fire to help further secure the fire perimeter," reads the update.

Resources on scene are: