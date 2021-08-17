178451
Penticton  

Crews continue to battle growing wildfire in Washington south of Osoyoos

Fires merge near border

The two Washington fires that have been putting up heavy smoke visible from the B.C. border town of Osoyoos have merged together into one large fire.

On Saturday, the Walker Creek and Spur Fires joined together to become Walker Creek.

In an update from The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center on Tuesday morning, the fire is seeing "pretty prominent’"north wind coming down into the fire area.

While cooler temperatures and higher humidity moderated the fire behaviour experienced on Sunday, the fire still managed to have a sizeable increase on the southwest perimeter. The fire is estimated at 22,579 or over 9,100 hectares in size.

One home has been lost to the fire along with five other minor structures destroyed.

As fire crews continue their work in the area, the U.S. Forest Service for the Colville National Forest put out a post on social media asking for help in keeping fire fighters and the community safe and secure:

“If you are still in the evacuation areas, please stay at home and avoid driving unless there is an emergency. This increases safety for the fire crews and the public, minimizes unnecessary travel and helps with accountability around your evacuated homes,” their post read.

The fire crews have experienced some acts of vandalism to emergency vehicles and equipment in the fire area as of this past weekend.

“This pulls our crews from the work they are doing to protect homes to deal with this unacceptable act.”

Five hundred one personnel are responding through 11 crew and 33 engines.

