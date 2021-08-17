Crews at Nk'Mip Creek wildfire enjoy calmer conditions, and get a lesson on fighting fire in rattlesnake country

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire northeast of Osoyoos is now estimated at 20,066 hectares, and fire crews saw a welcome day of mild conditions Monday that allowed them to strengthen guard lines.

Lower winds caused benign fire behaviour, so crews focused on new containment lines.

The portion of the fire closest to the Mt. Baldy ski resort community made little progress overnight and remains 2.5 kilometres west of the village and 2 kilometres south of the Mt. Baldy Peak.

"With cooler temperatures and low winds in coming days, we will be continuing the building of guards in the north and north east as well as significant mopping up in the south, east and west," reads a Tuesday morning BC Wildfire update.

"Planned ignitions may occur in the coming days if conditions allow to burn from guards towards the fire. This technique is used to burn existing fuel between the fire and any guards/containment lines."

BC Wildfire also shared Tuesday morning that fire isn't the only danger their crews are facing in the Nk'Mip area.

On Aug. 13, staff from the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre attended an evening operations meeting at the camp in Oliver to give crews a brief presentation on rattlesnake and other snake species safety.

They brought along some live snakes to help with the demo, and also explained how important these species are to the local ecology and culture.

"The BC Wildfire Service is appreciative of the knowledge and support that this group provided as we continue our suppression efforts in the Okanagan," BCWS wrote on social media.

Resources fighting Nk'Mip Creek as of Tuesday morning are:

219 firefighters (Including 96 Mexican Firefighters)

11 structural protection personnel

34 support staff, including a BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team

37 pieces of heavy equipment

7 helicopters

Photo: BCWS