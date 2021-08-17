Single lane traffic on Highway 3 near Osoyoos for semi trailer recovery that crashed through barrier

Photo: Anarchist Fire Department

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 is down to single lane alternating traffic.

Vehicle recovery for a semi trailer that crashed through a barrier early Tuesday morning is occurring at Mule Deer Dr, 14 km east of Osoyoos.

Travellers are advised to watch for traffic control.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

The Anarchist Firefighters and Osoyoos Fire Department responded to a semi-trailer that crashed completely through a concrete barrier on Highway 3 early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. to the hairpin curve just east of Mule Deer. The injured driver was extricated and transported by BCAS.

The semi-trailer remains on the scene in a stable position well clear of the travelled portion of the roadway.

Anarchist said that the semi will be recovered today during daylight hours and asked travellers to show caution if driving in this area.