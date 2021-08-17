Small fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain under control by fire department and RDOS

Photo: Evan Jones

UPDATED: 10:57 a.m.

Penticton Fire Department Asst. Chief Rob Trupp confirmed that the small fire in the yard waste pile on Penticton's Campbell Mountain has been extinguished.

The fire was approximately 20x20 feet. Six PFD staff and four Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen staff worked together to put out the fire.

The RDOS will monitor it for the rest of the day.

ORIGINAL: 9:35 a.m.

A small plume of smoke could be seen from a fire at Penticton's Campbell Mountain on Tuesday morning.

While it's not known yet what started the fire, a resident on Upper Bench Road saw a Penticton Fire department truck head there shortly before 8:30 a.m.

"I went outside and had a look, there was a lot of heavy kind of billowing white smoke coming up and then blowing towards the east," Evan Jones said.

He added that now the area has a little bit of haze near the bottom of the dump, but it appears to have far less activity than before.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information.