South Okanagan Events Centre seeking 100-plus employees

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Events Centre is anticipating the return of live large-scale events this year, meaning they now have 100-plus jobs to fill.

They are hosting two job fairs this month to fill the many part-time positions, seeking bartenders, servers, kitchen staff, housekeeping, conversion and more.

No experience is necessary.

“We are so excited to welcome our fans into the building this fall with the return of Penticton Vees hockey and live music and entertainment,” said Dean Clarke, general manager of the SOEC.

“With the return of events means the return of our hardworking part-time workforce. These employees are an integral part of what we do and without them, events wouldn’t be possible.”

The first job fair is a two-day event on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19 for those interested in working in the food and beverage department.

The second job fair will be on Thursday, Aug. 26 for anyone interested in working within the operations department.

Each fair will be open to the public between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the SOEC's restaurant, The Vault Bar and Grill, accessible through Gate 1 of the venue.

Anyone unable to attend in person can send a resume via email. For food and beverage inquiries, email Dave at [email protected], and for other positions, email Tanner at [email protected]