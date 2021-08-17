Local Penticton life coach finds joy in helping others find joy

Photo: Contributed

"Okanagan Inspired" is a weekly series of articles offering a peek into the stories and inspirations of Pentictonites who hold creative roles in the community.

After living all over Canada, life coach Francine Kelley and her family moved and settled down in Penticton 6 years ago, soon discovering her passion for finding creative solutions to support people towards empowerment in their lives.

"I was born in Toronto. We moved to BC and then to Alberta when I was 14. I lived in Camrose and went to University there and that's where I met my husband. We moved to Edmonton and lived there but we wanted a change,” explains Kelley.

With a few small ties to Penticton, Kelley and family relocated from Edmonton.

“We love all of the outdoor stuff here, we really enjoy the lakes obviously, and the beaches and the hiking. I also really love that a lot of people we’ve met here are also from somewhere else, from all over the world. I’ve found it to be really friendly and welcoming,” says Kelley.

“There are also so many artsy and creative people here too which I really love."

While on maternity leave, she began to think about a new career path.

"I had gone to a women’s circle after a yoga class I attended, and was speaking with a woman there. With just a few questions, she completely shifted the way I was thinking about a challenge I was facing. We went out for coffee the next day and she explained she was a life coach and that there was a training session coming up. I thought my husband was going to think I was crazy, but he was very supportive,” explains Kelley.

After giving birth to her daughter, Kelley realized the struggles a lot of new moms face.

“I had my own experience with postpartum depression and anxiety. I had moved away from my family and friends and didn’t have much of a support system. Now I work with a lot of moms giving them the help and support I wish I had access to, and supporting them through their motherhood journey. I’m really passionate about supporting people and their wellness,” says Kelley.

Although a large focus for Kelley is supporting mothers, her goal is to support anyone who needs it.

“It is really available to anyone! It is studying who we’re being, and the choices we are making, and then trying to have the experiences that you want in your life. Some people may hire a life coach to strengthen their relationships, or to aid with health and wellness. Some would like to build confidence for public speaking or help with a career shift or starting a business! People transitioning from their kids leaving the nest and wondering what's next. The aim is to focus on the life you want to have and bridging the gap to where you want to be or attaining what you want to get,” Kelley explains.

“Think of the Olympics just now, all of the athletes had coaches! It is about getting help with guidance ... New is uncomfortable and we don’t know what will happen on the other side. We help build the practices and tools of trying something new and growing and expanding, and cheer you on through it."

Kelley has also taught yoga since 2011 and works to incorporate yoga into her coaching.

Coming up with creative ways to support people is inspiring to Kelley, however her favourite aspect of Life Coaching is helping people.

“For me, it’s about connecting with people on a deep level and having the opportunity for people to experience what it is like to feel deeply seen and heard. It’s amazing when they shift the way they feel about themselves to a more empowered person and when they start believing in themselves more and their capacity. Their family life gets better and they’re more excited about life. They feel good and thrive and are excited about their lives. I want people when they wake up to be like, "Yeah, I am f***ing pumped! I am! My skills help make a positive impact and it’s an honour to be a part of people’s lives in that way!”

For someone unsure which step to take, Kelley offers various services and a free initial consultation. She offers one-on-one sessions, as well as a monthly moms group.

"Women can get lost in motherhood and forget, 'Who am I and what is my life?' I am excited and passionate about helping them figure out how to have a strong identity and feel important. When mothers thrive, motherhood is much more enjoyable and kids get to see us at our best which is really empowering,” explains Kelley.

Although her favourite music genre is yoga music, Kelley enjoys many genres like reggae and rock.

“Yoga music is great summertime music. I’ve been listening to a lot of Trevor Hall lately which has a good summer vibe and is very positive and uplifting, but my favourite song has got to be Landslide by Fleetwood Mac,” Kelley says.

Find out more about Kelley's services on her website or follow her on Facebook and Instagram at It’s Time to Blossom Coaching.