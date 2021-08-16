Penticton Emergency Support Services in immediate need of more volunteers to help swell of evacuees

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton's Emergency Support Services team has been overwhelmed with evacuees, and now they need ten more volunteers to join them in their work ASAP.

A surge in evacuees has prompted the call for any interested community members to get involved. Volunteers must be willing to start this week and submit a criminal record check.

Volunteers receive training, meals, snacks, water and coffee during their shifts.

Specific volunteer positions available are:

Technologically Savvy Volunteers

Will help register evacuees in the Province's computer software.

Will be paired with an experienced volunteer for just-in-time training of the software.

Willing to sit at a computer/desk/chair.

Shifts from approximately 10am-5pm.

Greeter Volunteers

Welcome and greet evacuees to the Reception Centre and help prioritize evacuees.

Must be able to calmly support and direct evacuees who have had to flee their home.

Must be willing and able to speak with a variety of individuals.

Shifts from approximately 10am-5pm.

Set-up and Clean-up Volunteers

Volunteer starting as early as 7:30am, with shifts of 4-5 hours.

Help set-up the Reception Centre each day.

Be a runner during the day.

Help tidy the Reception Centre at around 5:30pm.

Anyone interested can email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 250-490-2512. Send or leave a brief message explaining which role interests you and your relevant experience. Someone from ESS will contact you to arrange a criminal record check.

Applicants are asked not to go in person to the Penticton Reception Centre to apply.

