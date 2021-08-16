95-year-old man struck by vehicle in Oliver crosswalk

Photo: Contributed

A 95-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in an Oliver crosswalk Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, Oliver RCMP detachment commander, police fire and ambulance all attended the collision between an SUV and the man in his mobility scooter at 1:19 p.m. in the intersection of Main Street and Fairview Road.

Witnesses told police the male entered the crosswalk on a red light into traffic, and a woman driving a grey SUV did not see him and collided with him.

The man was transported to hospital.

Wrigglesworth said no charges are being pursued against either party.

Family members of the elderly man said his vision is an issue that may have contributed to the crash.