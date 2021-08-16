Princeton mayor frustrated with lack of provincial help dealing with increased highway traffic through town due to closed Coquihalla

Contributed

The mayor of Princeton says increased traffic flow through town due to closed highways elsewhere in the region is a danger because the provincial government has left them high and dry to deal with it.

Mayor Spencer Coyne took to social media Monday in a live Facebook video shot from the intersection of Highway 5A and Highway 3 in the small town, showing a massive lineup of vehicles redirected there due to the Coquihalla being closed.

The intersection does not have lights and is not designed for heavy traffic, and Coyne is frustrated that the province has not provided any help managing the flow.

"It's been thousands and thousands of cars," Coyne told Castanet Monday, adding the scene is "a mess" and they need a provincial flagger to come and get control.

"That's all highway, so we don't have any jurisdiction over it, they need to either give us the jurisdiction for the authority to flag it or bring somebody in here."

Despite technically not having jurisdiction to flag, Coyne said one of their local bylaw officers is now on scene attempting to do some traffic directing so that accidents can be avoided.

He said people are driving "way too fast" and some are driving over sidewalks and around barriers, and many drivers seem not to care that this portion of both highways is in the middle of town.

"We've got people ripping through town right now, they're trying to come down the other side of town and across our little one-way bridge, and it's a mess."

In his video, Coyne points to a long line of cars at the intersection stretching back up Highway 5A, also known as the Merritt-Princeton highway, that he said is "kilometres long." 5A is the detour travellers seeking the southern Interior have been using when they reach Merritt, instead of the Coquihalla.

Coyne said he has left multiple messages with their local representative with the province but has yet to receive a call back. The Coquihalla has been closed due to wildfire activity since Sunday shortly after 7 p.m.

"This is a joke. An absolute joke. Somebody is going to get seriously hurt if they don't step up to help us soon," Coyne said.

"When they close highways in other areas and send them all through our little towns and on our little roads, they need to be here to help."