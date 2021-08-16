Evacuatio alerts due to Bear Creek wildfire near Trail lifted

Photo: BCWS

Evacuation alerts near the Bear Creek wildfire on the outskirts of Trail have been rescinded.

The fire started Sunday and prompted three properties to be put on alert near Bear Creek Forest Service Road.

BC Wildfire Service recommended Monday that they be lifted, advice the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary followed.

"The Regional District thanks the BC Wildfire Service and members of Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue for their quick action on this fire," reads an update from the RDKB.

The blaze is estimated to have burned 3.4 hectares. As of Monday morning, 12 firefighters were on site.