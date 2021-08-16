Canadian Mental Health Association's Unity House in Penticton wants council's support in staying at current location

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Mental Health Association's branch in Penticton is seeking city council's help convincing BC Housing to let them stay in their current location, amid plans for redevelopment of the complex.

CMHA's Unity House currently calls 2852 Skaha Lake Road home, in the Skaha Sunrise housing complex. They provide services such as meal programs, crisis intervention, supportive employment and mental health support.

BC Housing recently purchased three motels north of Skaha Sunrise with loose plans to demolish them all together into around 100 affordable units and rehome existing tenants.

But CMHA says currently, they are not invited along in the plans, and have until April 2022 to move out. In late July, they released a public plea for ideas of where to go.

"As we come out of a world-wide pandemic, mental health support and services are needed more than ever. The local branch of CMHA has been in operation since 1991, providing life saving mental health programs and community education," they said at the time.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Leah Schulting with CHMA will make a presentation to council asking that they throw their weight behind CMHA's plea to BC Housing to include Unity House in any redevelopment plans for the site.

CMHA says they provide over 7,000 hours of support per year at the location, and says the south end of town is the prime location for them.

Council will be able to discuss the matter and ask questions of the delegation.