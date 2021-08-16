Portion of Thomas Creek wildfire under 'modified response'

Photo: BCWS

A portion of the Thomas Creek wildfire is now listed as under "modified response," different from the "full response" attack it has been under since it started on July 11.

The fire is listed at 11,771 hectares and is still classified as under control. The modified response section is in the northwest corner, and means fire crews are using indirect attacks.

"While a strong firefighter presence remains on the fire, some sections are now considered to be in modified response, due to steep, inoperable terrain as well as consideration of the safety of firefighters. The area of modified response will be monitored daily," reads an update from BC Wildfire Service Monday morning.

Evacuation orders remain in place in the Allendale Lake and Derenzy Lake areas. Seventy-five firefighters, including 58 Canadian Armed Forces personnel, 34 support staff, 27 pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters are on scene.