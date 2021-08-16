RCMP looking for two men allegedly involved in attempted arson at Keremeos Red Bridge

Photo: Contributed

RCMP are seeking two men allegedly involved in an attempted arson attack on Keremeos' iconic Red Bridge on Ashnola Road.

On Aug. 5, Keremeos RCMP responded to the scene along with the Keremeos Volunteer Firefighters department.

A portion of the bridge was smoking, which the fire crews dealt with quickly. Witnesses reported either a Pontiac Sunfire or a Chevrolet Cavalier, white in colour, stopping at the bridge briefly before the fire started.

Two men were seen leaving the vehicle, entering the bridge structure, then driving away before smoke appeared.

The driver of the vehicle is described as Aboriginal, short, mid 20’s, wearing a dark shirt. The passenger was also in his early 20’s, tall and thin, wearing a light brown hoodie sweater, with possible neck and facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.