'Erratic' and 'extreme' conditions led to a busy day for fire crews at Nk'Mip Creek wildfire Sunday

Photo: BCWS

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire is estimated at 17,812 hectares Monday morning, following a dramatic Sunday that saw increased fire activity in the evening that jumped its containment guards on Mt. Baldy.

"Yesterday saw erratic and extreme fire conditions due to a frontal system that carried warm, dry air across the fireground. In the north east we had fire spot over the guard and head uphill onto Mt. Baldy with Rank 5 fire being observed," reads an update from BC Wildfire Service.

On Monday morning, the fire remains about 2.5 kilometres west of the Mt. Baldy. Fire activity in the north is contained south of the drainage and retardant lines are in place.

"With cooler temperatures and low winds in coming days, we will be continuing the building of guards in the north and north east as well as significant mopping up in the south, east and west," reads the update.

"Planned ignitions may occur in the coming days if conditions allow to burn from guards towards the fire. This technique is used to burn existing fuel between the fire and any guards/containment lines."

Ninety-six firefighters from Mexico are actioning the high priority areas on the south and east flanks, and an Australian BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team is now managing the wildfire, along with the Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 123 properties in the Mt. Baldy area and a further 34 are on alert.