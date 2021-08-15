Nk'Mip wildfire jumps guards, grows aggressively

Photo: BCWS

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire near Oliver and Osoyoos has jumped its containment guards at the base of Mt. Baldy, and is burning upslope Sunday night.

"Rank 5 fire [is] being observed. The fire is also active on the north, air tankers have laid retardant lines to prevent spread of fire into the drainage to the north," reads an update from BC Wildfire Service.

Structure protection units have set up sprinklers in the Mt. Baldy resort area. RCMP are also on scene. All crews will remain overnight.

There is heightened fire activity as winds are gusting over 60 kilometres per hour.

Over 100 properties are under evacuation order in the area. For a full list of addresses, click here.