Penticton  

Evacuation orders expand around wildfire near Eastgate

Evacuation orders expand

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has ordered the evacuation of a large area north of the Garrison Lake wildfire.

The order includes the Kennedy Lake Resort and several parcels along Highway 3 south of the Copper Mountain mine.

The Garrison Lake fire, which has already forced the evacuation of most of Eastgate, has now grown to 13,000 hectares.

“The fire grew by approximately 1,000 hectares yesterday and is growing again today,” BCWS said.

“The fire briefly crossed to the east side of Highway 3 yesterday afternoon near the South Fork of Sunday Creek. It was driven by higher winds, high temperatures and low humidity. Suppression personnel responded briskly and contained the spot fire on the east side,” BCWS continued.

Drivers on Highway 3 are being advised that higher winds this afternoon and evening could result in significant fire activity on Highway 3 north and south of Sunday Summit.

“BCWS is working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to protect the public and the highway corridor. Highway 3 remains open but will be closed if it becomes unsafe for the public to use it,” BCWS continued.

The fire is being managed by 15 firefighters, two helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment.

