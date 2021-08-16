Plenty to see, sip, and do in Penticton before summer ends

Photo: Contributed

Before summer officially ends, there are plenty of fun and flavourful things to do in and around Penticton, while at the same time supporting local businesses. And why not try something new to close out your summer with a splash?

If water activities are your game but you’ve been reluctant to get out on the waves, a water bike may be your thing. Head to the marina at Skaha Lake to give it a try until the end of August with Sea Legs Water Bikes.

“Just come in and do it!” says Lisa Suter, who looks after operations for Sea Legs.

“We want to bring more fun into people’s lives, and this is maybe a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

There are four single water bikes and two tandems available to rent for an hour. The tandems are side-by-side so you can have a conversation with your fellow water biker, a great way to take the family out.

It’s easy exercise, you can let the current move you along, and the bikes are safe and stable, even for those who have mobility or balance issues.

Drop-ins are welcome, and rentals are available daily at the Skaha Marina.

If you’ve worked up a thirst on the water, a cool local brew will quench it. Kim Lawton, who manages the Penticton Ale Trail, has many suggestions.

Cannery Brewing has its backyard open until the end of Sept., and on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., indulge in treats from the Shucked Oyster Co. and The Lobster Pot, perhaps paired with an Imperial Lime Gose.

“It’s a perfect drink for summer,” says Kim. Select food trucks stop by on other days.

The Cannery is also offering beer slushies, and fellow brewery Tin Whistle Brewing has partnered with Tickleberry’s to create beer floats.

How about a Coco Galore Coconut Hopfenweisse plus Lime in da’ Coconut ice cream float? Bonus, $2 from every float sold will be donated to Red Cross Canada to support those affected by wildfires.

The patios at Slackwater Brewing and the Barley Mill Brew Pub are ready and waiting for you, and be sure to visit The Badlands at Bad Tattoo or the spacious patio next door at Neighbourhood Brewing for a Mangolita.

A few minutes further afield, take a drive down the picturesque Naramata Bench for a wine tasting or two, outdoor or indoor. Check with your favourite member of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association for reservations and info on bites available at winery bistros.

For a non-boozy cool down, stop in at Ogo’s Ice Cream for a pre-dinner dinner cone – call it “summer appie” – on your way to the Hooded Merganzer at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, where you’ll enjoy fresh ingredients just harvested from Valley View Farm, and herbs picked from an onsite garden steps away from the restaurant.

“We’ve got field tomatoes coming in, the patty pan squash and shishito peppers are beautiful, and the peaches for our fresh fruit bowl … it’s all amazing. And you’ll see lavender in the drinks,” says an enthusiastic Kevin Corbett, director of food and beverage.

Reservations are a smart choice, continues Kevin, but he suggests simply coming for a drink after a day of exploring.

“We’ll fit you right in!”

