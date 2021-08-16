Two women followed by a man in Okanagan Falls want to warn others to be vigilant while out a night

Photo: Google Street View Both women reported being followed by a man in a white truck near the Esso Gas station in Okanagan Falls

Two women in Okanagan Falls are hoping to remind others to be aware of their surroundings after they both felt very uncomfortable while being followed by a man in a white truck after dark.

Alison Stappler posted to a local Facebook page about the incident after noticing a post from one of her neighbours about a similar situation.

“She had had some man in a white truck approach her at the gas station and he followed her out of the lighting into the dark, and then started asking her how far away she lived and then tried to get her to get in his truck,” she explained. When she and her neighbour connected to talk about the incident, they noticed eerie similarities.

Marguerite, who asked to go by her middle name for privacy, explained that she noticed the man sitting in the dark in his truck when she walked up to the ESSO gas station just before 10 p.m. on Friday, and he started following her.

“So he sort of tags me, follows me through the dark part of the parking lot, and then into the light. And the moment that we get into the light where the people are filling up their vehicles with gas and all that, that's when he turns around and plays innocent. You know, he couldn't be more conspicuous if he was whistling.”

She went inside to make a purchase, and when she came back out, he was standing in the dark near his truck and approached her.

“The way that the layout is in the direction to my home, unfortunately, I do have to go through the darkest part of the parking lot. And that's when he's freaking there and is asking me, ‘Hey, Miss, how far away do you live?’”

“What woman hasn't had a creeper try to give them a ride at night, right? But for whatever reason, this dude was so sketchy that I just got spooked and ran," she said.

Stappler felt a similar uncomfortableness when she was out for a walk on Friday night near her home, when a white truck on Highway 97 turned down where she was walking.

“He suddenly stops in the middle of the intersection and turns down the hill," Stappler said. "So I continue crossing down the hill where he's now also going and he slows his vehicle's pace.”

As Stappler headed down towards the lake, the truck suddenly turned down the hill and began to pull over on the same side.

“I cross the road to try and continue going down on the opposite side and he pulls back onto the road and then turns left in front of me onto the road, parallel to the highway, and at that point I was heading up to the highway to try and go the opposite way.”

The truck at this point turned around to follow Stappler as she crossed back.

Finally when Stappler manages to get behind a fence, she takes the opportunity to turn the other direction and run home.

“I definitely felt the need to run home, I'm a single woman. I have kids half the time, right now I don't even have them with me," she said. "So I was completely by myself. And both incidents were in the dark like it seemed very intentional. The pulling over was always in between streetlights and just the whole vibe, I really felt the need to get out of there quickly.”

When the two women compared notes, their description of the truck matched up.

While Marguerite did report the incident to Crime Stoppers and she's planning to report it to RCMP as well, Stappler just wanted to warn people. But she said she didn't want to "make it a big deal."

“I feel like people here are hesitant to call the police because there's no point. I've called the police for help here, but they're half an hour away and they won't come unless you're actually injured,” Stappler said. “For both of us, he placed his vehicle and himself in the dark areas of wherever he was running into us ... It was terrifying and I wanted to warn people.

“The fact that Ali and I had this pretty well, the same experience and the same gut awareness that I did, I don't want to go out at night right now,” Marguerite added. "After it happened, I also called the store so they could be aware and asked for more lighting. Place was so dark I couldn't have gotten a plate number if I'd tried."

Whether the incidents were intentional stalking or not, both the women want others in the community to keep an eye out and be aware of their surroundings when they're out at night.

"I personally, my moral guideline is, what can I sleep with that night? So if a person runs into this situation, if something actually happens to them, where it didn't happen to me, but I didn't say anything, it would crush me," Marguerite said.