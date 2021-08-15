Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland needs volunteers in their bottle donation program that helps fund their animal care

Casey Richardson

While it may not be 'glamorous' work, the Critteriad Animal Sanctuary volunteers who step up to help run the bottle program are key in making sure the rescue has the funds to look after their animals.

Volunteers Taylor Forrest, Lisa Kuzemski and Lesa are the three main women who run the charity bottle program and they are in need of some extra hands.

"Our ongoing year round, bottle donation programs raises significant money for the sanctuary and we could really use more help," Forrest said.

Especially in the summer and especially sorting, even if you have just an hour now and then to help comb through the donations. Or if you like driving, the program picks up from people's homes

"We have volunteers who just do that, they go and pick up to bring it here. Some of our volunteers to take it to the depot when it's ready."

"Mostly we need people who just want to roll up their sleeves and dig into sorting."

Email at [email protected] to join the bottle program or check out their website to find out more information and see options for volunteering.