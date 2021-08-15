Local business sees drop with wildfire near Okanagan Falls

Photo: Contributed

A small-town grocery store in Okanagan Falls has noticed a clear dip in sales from when the Thomas Creek Wildfire came into the community, and is struggling to find support from the province.

Little Falls Foods is the town’s new grocery store, which Derek and Dahlia Millington opened up in June. Business was growing as more people learned about their shop, and then the wildfire erupted on July 11.

“It's pretty blatant. It seems to me that it's pretty obvious that the trend is related to the smoke and the fire. Perhaps people are not coming to the area when they would be normally coming, so tourists aren't here, and probably a lot of locals have taken the opportunity to leave now that the travel restrictions are lifted, because they don't want to be breathing the air,” Dahlia explained.

Heavy smoke has plagued residents across B.C., with many cities in the Interior receiving dangerous air quality index ratings, including Okanagan Falls.

Dahlia explained that they put together graphs based on statistical analysis of their daily revenues and from the day of the start of the Thomas Creek fire forward, their daily revenues have gone from a clear upward trend to an obvious flat line.

“We have looked for some emergency relief funding, but there isn't any available for this type of situation. The type of funding available is for property damage, or especially structural damage to the building. And obviously we haven't had any. There isn't really funding for where there's loss to revenue is based on some type of an emergency situation.

“I understand where emergency funding needs to go to relieve businesses and residents, who've lost their houses or lost their structure. Obviously those are a higher priority than lost revenue, but lost revenue has a kind of an impact that can spiral.”

In reaching out to the province for comment, Emergency Management BC stated that the Province urges affected business owners to check with agencies on the BC Economic Development Association website to determine if they are eligible for assistance.

“We understand how devastating this is for those who have been impacted by wildfires that are causing destruction throughout the province,” their comment reads.

“We’ll continue to work closely with businesses to ensure programs are in place to help people recover.”

Dahlia added that it hasn’t been easy to find resources on how to help small businesses that have lost revenue due to the fires, only for structural repair or replacement of damaged property.

“So it would be nice if we could access some type of funding for lost revenue in this sort of situation. I could say I feel left out but I don't want to diminish that other people have had a greater loss than ours.”