Garrison Lake Wildfire grows with an uptick in fire activity from winds, jumps Highway 3

Photo: BCWS Garrison Lake Wildfire on Friday n regeneration block on north flank

UPDATED: 8:30 p.m.

The Garrison Lake wildfire near Princeton and Eastgate saw an uptick in fire activity on Saturday, along with growth on the fire for the first time in about eight days, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Fire Information Office Bryan Zandberg said the fire was 'sleepy' until today when it started moving again.

"There is concern and we saw a lot of smoke and we saw activity on different sides of the fire that were pretty wind driven, which we were expecting and it just seems like the fire got into some fuels today and had some winds to really fan it," he explained.

Much of the fire movement occurred along the north flank and in the corner up against Manning Park.

"We think it probably grew about 1000 hectares today. We haven't gotten a measurement of it, a perimeter track. I think we'll try to get that tomorrow bu right now we're estimating it's probably at 13,000 hectares. That could change tomorrow once we get up in the air.

The fire also crossed highway 3 on Saturday, jumping over at the South Fork of Sunday Creek.

"It sounds like we've got a really good handle on it. We just had our ops meeting and we've got an initial attack crew on that area where it jumped over," Zandberg added. "They're on that all night and we just told them to put it out. So that should be okay."

Once fire crews saw the fire spreading, the incident commander Ryan Sterling made the request recommendation to Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to put the evacuation order back into place for for East Gate Riverside.

Zandberg added that residenrs in the area are really organized, and they're 'really good' in terms of fire smart so there weren't that many residents there to evacuate.

Traffic control is in place for Highway 3, but the highway corridor is safe to travel at this time.

"We're expecting pretty good fire behaviour tomorrow as well. We're going to get some pretty bad winds again," Zandberg added. "Temperature and humidity will create fire activity again so we think tomorrow might be a bit of a bit of a challenging day, but we're ready for it."

UPDATED: 7:37 p.m.

AIM Roads is reporting a travel advisory in place for Highway 3 in both directions between Manning Park Resort and Princeton due to the Garrison Lake wildfire.

BC Wildfire Crews are working hard with limited visibility. The highway is open to traffic but there is limited visibility with smoke.

ORIGINAL: 6:18 p.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued by the RDOS in Eastgate due to the Garrison Lake wildfire.

In a release on Saturday evening, the RDOS stated that BC Wildfire Service will be expediting notifications and enforcement.

The Evacuation Order in effect has been issued for addressed and land parcels on the map below and listed here.

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, evacuees are asked to try to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services or information, please contact the town of Princeton Emergency Support Services if you are unable to register online: 250-273-0143

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

For further information, please call the EOC: 250-490-4225

BC Wildfire Service Wildfire crews continue to suppress hotspots near the community of Eastgate on Highway 3 on the southern flank of the fire. A medium-sized helicopter is supporting their efforts by bucketing with water.

BCWS is monitoring and actioning fire activity along the Highway 3 corridor. This side of the fire was reported stable and is fairly quiet, according to an update on Saturday afternoon.