Evacuation order issued for most of Eastgate due to the Garrison Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS Garrison Lake Wildfire on Friday n regeneration block on north flank

New evacuation orders have been issued by the RDOS in Eastgate due to the Garrison Lake wildfire.

In a release on Saturday evening, the RDOS stated that BC Wildfire Service will be expediting notifications and enforcement.

The Evacuation Order in effect has been issued for addressed and land parcels on the map below and listed here.

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, evacuees are asked to try to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services or information, please contact the town of Princeton Emergency Support Services if you are unable to register online: 250-273-0143

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

For further information, please call the EOC: 250-490-4225

BC Wildfire Service Wildfire crews continue to suppress hotspots near the community of Eastgate on Highway 3 on the southern flank of the fire. A medium-sized helicopter is supporting their efforts by bucketing with water.

BCWS is monitoring and actioning fire activity along the Highway 3 corridor. This side of the fire was reported stable and is fairly quiet, according to an update on Saturday afternoon.