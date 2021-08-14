BC Wildfire planning 300-hectare controlled burn on Nk'Mip Creek fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Nk'Mip wildfire on Aug. 11.

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to conduct a large controlled burn on the northwest flank of the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire burning in the South Okanagan.

The large 17,812-hectare fire has been burning east of Oliver and Osoyoos for close to a month, and 192 firefighters, including 98 Mexicans, continue to battle the blaze.

Fire crews are planning on some aggressive work on the fire Saturday.

“Crews, fire behaviour analysts and ignition specialists are preparing for a 300-hectare planned ignition operation on the northwest flank,” the BC Wildfire Service said Saturday. “

“This planned ignition operation will occur Aug. 14 if weather conditions are favourable. The objective of this operation will be to remove the fuel between the guard lines and the head of the fire. Removing this fuel in a controlled manner that is safe for crews and equipment will reduce the risk of spotting and growth to the north west and will aid keeping the fire out of the front country.”

As is expected across the rest of the Southern Interior, winds are forecast to increase fire behaviour and grow the fire over the next 24-48 hours.

“Crews and equipment are prepared for this shift in winds and increase in fire behaviour and will be ensuring that they have plans for a safe escape from the fire line should the need arise,” the BCWS said.

“They will also be working to complete and reinforce guard lines prior to the passing of the front.”

Air support may be used on the fire throughout the day as well.

A number of homes remain evacuated in the area.

“A mobile task force of structural protection crews and engines will continue to patrol to protect assets along McKinney Rd, near Mount Baldy and in other areas of the fire and will be patrolling both day and night in anticipation of the frontal system that is predicted to pass through in the coming days,” the BCWS says.