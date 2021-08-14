Penticton Emergency Support Services has helped out almost 900 evacuees from wildfires across the province

Casey Richardson

Seventeen volunteers have put in over 800 hours to help out nearly 900 evacuees from the numerous wildfires raging in the province that have come to use Penticton Emergency Support Services.

Those displaced from their homes can access these centres for help with a place to stay, food, clothing, transportation and other necessities.

The ESS centre in Penticton has been running since July 11 at the request of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to provide mutual aid for evacuees from the Thomas Creek wildfire, but the centre provides resources for any evacuee in BC.

“I just helped an evacuee last night from Logan Lake and they were just ordered out yesterday. So we help evacuees from every part of this province that are under order that get in touch with us through our 1833 number,” Vicky Horton, the director of Penticton emergency support services said.

“If they want to get virtual support, they can give our Penticton ESS a call and we'll do everything we can to supply those services to them.”

Evacuees can choose to access resources through the phone line or at the ESS building set up at 199 Ellis streets in downtown.

“When they come to the reception center, they sit down and have a conversation with a volunteer just to understand what support they might need,” Adam Goodwin, the emergency support services coordinator at the City of Penticton explained.

“Then we give them vouchers depending on exactly what they need. And then those vouchers are good, usually for about seven days. And if they're still evacuated, after seven days, then they come back and we help them again for up to how long they need until they can return back to their home.”

Goodwin added that It’s up to the evacuee to decide how they would like to connect with ESS, but having the physical space gives the important face-to-face contact.

“Evacuating from a wildfire can be a very traumatic experience for individuals and so having just someone to touch base with in person, sit down with and have a conversation can be really supportive for people that might have had to flee at the last sentence due to a wildfire.”

Right now the largest fire Penticton is supporting right now is the White Rock Lake fire, working in close communication with Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, and the Okanagan Indian bands to coordinate services for evacuees.

“There's no single community that can support all of those evacuees on their own and that's one of the powers of having such good relationships between ESS teams in each community is they can request mutual aid and within you know, 30 minutes Penticton ESS is online and able to help with whatever that community needs help with,” Goodwin said.

“The motto for Penticton ESS is that we will always provide compassionate caring, and an effective approach to the citizens of our beautiful city and the province of BC. So that's what we're providing to everybody. We're dedicated to them. We really feel it right down to our souls,” Horton added.

One major issue this year has been finding accommodations and housing for evacuees to stay while the tourist season is in full swing.

“As the fires continue to burn in the province, it's going to get harder and harder to find those facilities for the thousands of people who are being evacuated at the moment,” Horton said. Evacuees are encouraged to stay with family and friends when possible, but ESS has also opened up group lodging on the Penticton Indian Band Land.

Over 25 hotels, restaurants and local businesses have stepped up to help, but community members wishing to donate are asked to give gift cards, which can be dropped off at city hall.

“If residents want to support evacuees in our community from other places across the province, the best option is gift cards, just so that the evacuees have an option if you know the purchase exactly what they need.”

Evacuee(s) can call to get registered and discuss supports that ESS may be able to provide while they are evacuated at 1-833-498-3770.