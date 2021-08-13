BC Housing denying demands from Penticton city council to add caveats to a proposed recovery housing complex

Photo: Contributed

BC Housing is not interested in Penticton city council holding a development permit over their heads for a proposed recovery housing complex.

At a meeting in July council voted down a permit for the BC Housing-owned building at 3240 Skaha Lake Road, preferring to amend the staff recommendation to include a caveat: Council will say yes, but only if BC Housing would sign a legal agreement to stick to its promises about how it would be operating the location.

Representatives from both ASK Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, who were pegged to run the location, gave an impassioned plea to council to approve the complex, citing dire need for recovery resources for addicts in the community.

They explained at the July meeting that the location would be strictly dry, providing a transition point for men and women in the community committed to recovery.

Council expressed interest in the concept but, citing a bad taste left in their mouths from the Victory Church emergency shelter which was extended in its operations beyond the original promised scope, they voted to add securities to the deal.

BC Housing has responded via letter, which will be discussed at the upcoming council meeting Tuesday.

"For the 3240 Skaha Lake Road project, we have followed the normal City of Penticton land use and development guidelines and processes. The council report by city staff was unequivocally in favour of the application and the issuance of the development permit without conditions," the letter reads.

"BC Housing does not accept that the requirement for such a condition is permissible under the Local Government Act."

The letter goes on to request that council rethink their decision at the next meeting, and approve the permit.

A BC Housing representative will be in attendance to answer questions from council at that meeting, Aug. 17.