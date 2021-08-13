Garrison Lake wildfire quiet Friday, a welcome break for crews

Photo: BCWS

There is some good news from the Garrison Lake wildfire Friday, as crews see a pause in fire activity and no growth.

While the blaze is still classified as out of control, fire information officer Bryan Zandberg assigned to the location says the fire has been fairly stable and quiet, great news for teams using the calm to action hot spots and establish fireguards.

But heavy socked-in smoke remains an issue.

"Certain parts are super socked in, we've had a hard time getting helicopters up in the air for the bucketing today. But the advantage of all this smoke is that it keeps the fire a little bit cooler. So we're not seeing really aggressive activity out there either," Zandberg said Friday afternoon.

"We're just actioning with ground crews and we've got one helicopter bucketing, and I think the other one is going up right now, so we should be able to just keep on working hotspots. It's just such a big fire there, a lot of perimeter."

Some of the hotspots of focus include the area near the community of Eastgate on Highway 3 on the southern flank of the fire. Dozens of properties in the area remain on evacuation alert.

Looking forward, winds and weather are of concern Friday and into the weekend.

"Inflow winds from the southwest and west are forecasted for the next few days, with afternoon gusts expected. There is a lot of smoke filling the valleys in Princeton and E.C. Manning Park today," Zandberg said.

Fifteen firefighters, two helicopters and 20 heavy equipment are on scene.